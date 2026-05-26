Brandolinis Law

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Today, we investigate one of the most emotionally charged and politically explosive debates of the modern era — the battle over gender medicine, youth transition, and the rapidly unfolding backlash across the Western world. At the centre of this discussion is writer and researcher Mia Hughes, who recently delivered a forceful speech built around a concept known as Brandolini’s Law — sometimes called the ‘misinformation asymmetry principle.’ The idea is deceptively simple. It takes only seconds to create a powerful slogan… but it can take hours, days, or even years to dismantle it properly. And according to Hughes, nowhere is that imbalance more obvious than in the modern debate surrounding transgender ideology and paediatric gender medicine.