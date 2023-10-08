Israel-Hamas: Death toll in Israel rises above 600 and 100 kidnapped in Hamas’ attack

spokesperson for the ZAKA, a volunteer group that handles dead bodies and human remains after terror attacks, told Hebrew media that more than 600 Israelis have been killed, most are reported to be civilians. More than 2,000 people are reported to have been injured. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released the names of 44 fallen soldiers today. In Gaza, the health ministry said 313 people had been killed, including 20 children, with almost 2,000 injured. The fighting is still raging on, more than 36 hours after the Hamas multi-faceted attack, at several locations across the south of Israel. Get Hamas attack in Israel live updates: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-new/





