The Chase scene from Rockford Files, Dark Mirror (1978)

In Southern California, near the end of the 1970s, a group therapy session shuts down for the night. However, Dr. Megan Dougherty, the ringmaster of this menagerie of lost souls, isn't finished. As these damaged people shuffled from her office and into the evening, the pretty blonde doctor took care of some housekeeping as she sorted out future appointments with her unseen partners on the phone. Once the pretty doctor had sorted out her business, she found herself utterly alone in her empty office. But this wasn't perturbing for her. In the decade since she lost her sight in a motorcycle accident, Megan has cultivated a force field that separates her from those who find it uncomfortable dealing with someone who can never see a sunrise or acknowledge a warm human smile.

As the doctor, clad in her beige skirt suit and matching high heel pumps, leaves her office for the elevator, a pair of eyes spied on her from the nearby stairwell. As she waits for the lift, the unknown figure exits the stairwell and comes right up to her. Without speaking a word, this stranger helps the doctor put on her coat. Surprised that there was someone there, the doctor makes an awkward attempt at small talk. However, the stranger responds by lighting up a cigarette and blowing the smoke back into the doctor's face. Megan quickly finds it disturbing that this stranger that she cannot see is staying so silent.

Abruptly The Stranger reaches out and strokes the blonde lady's cheek. Shocked and surprise, the pretty blonde lady recoils and demands that they keep their hands to themselves. However, the stranger ignores her pleas and grabs her with both hands. Fearful that she's about to be assaulted, the doctor swings her arms and demands that they release her, which does the trick. Letting go of the doctor, The Stranger disappears back into the stairwell.

Visibly disturbed by being accosted in this way, Megan wants to leave; however, the elevator has not arrived. Slamming her fists against the elevator door, the doctor fumbles along the walls looking for the stairwell that she knows is nearby. Entering the stairwell, she hears nothing but her ragged breathing and the thumping of her white cane.

This enclosed space turns into an echo chamber as the clicking of her heels heralds her passage down the stairwell. Though she is blind as a bat, the pretty blonde lady is certainly not deaf. Noticing what sounds like someone else walking on the stairs, Megan abruptly stops at one of the landings. And in that instant, she clearly hears someone else's feet stop on the stairs above her. Believing that her unknown attacker is coming down the stairs after her, the pretty blonde doctor doesn't mess around.

Running as fast as she could, the stairwell filled with the loud clip-clop of her heels. But despite the sound of her own feet, the doctor could hear the footsteps of the stranger getting louder as he got closer. Running downstairs in heels is dangerous to anyone, and for someone without sight doubly so. The blonde doctor quickly finds this out when she nearly tripped over an unattended bucket left in her path. Luckily she grabs onto the railing as the bucket tumbles down the stairs making a considerable racket. Megan screams with fright and surprise. And in that instant, she hears footsteps rushing towards her. Thinking it is the stranger pursuing her, Megan flails her arms frantically. Luckily, the doctor is confronted by a friendly janitor, who is the owner of the bucket. Quickly noticing Megan's white cane, the janitor informs her that she only caused a minor mishap.

But the doctor quickly tells the janitor of her plight; thus, he heads upstairs to investigate.

Not sticking around, the unknown stranger quickly flees the scene, leaving the janitor alone with the pretty blonde doctor. As the janitor informed her that she was no longer in danger, Megan collapsed like a $2 suitcase in the rain. Gripping the railing, while her bottom settled on those damp steps, the doctor was completely frazzled.

This entire episode has been the most frightening thing that has ever happened to her. But with that stranger gone, Megan wonders what she can do to ensure her safety since they might come back. She then remembered Mr. Rockford, the P.I., with the warm voice that she met on the beach earlier that day. If he doesn't charge too much, perhaps, he could find the villain that filled her with so much fright.