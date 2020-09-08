© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Planning a Massive Psyop A Month BEFORE the Election!!
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
353 views • September 08, 2020
Reports of Facebook doing PAID Experiments with shutting down & asking people to deactivate they're facebook account & facebook will pay you around the same time of the elections & the new facebook Regulations!!?
Keywords
zgoldenreportfacebook planning a massive psyop a month before the electionfacebook paying people to deactivate their accountsfacebook planning a massive psyop before the 2020 electionfacebook doing an election experiment during the electionfacebook planning on censoring thousands before the election
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.