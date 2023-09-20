The GREATER World We Live In But MOST People Have Yet To See!

We discuss "the great all" and the "divine crystal" as introduced by Chris Jantzen, as concepts that may be helpful for the world we live in and the journey we take.
Check out Chris Jantzen's channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@chrisjantzenendevil5808
Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us
All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#spirituality #awakening #adventure #power #divine #decision #decisionmaking #criticalthinking #commonsense #morality #moral #choices #choice #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.