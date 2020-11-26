BREAKING: ADAM SKELLY ARRESTED, ADAMSON BBQ HAS 50 COPS ON SITE, LAY 9 CHARGES, CHANGE LOCKS!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson Barbecue has been arrested after defying the lockdown orders that closed his business to in house dinning, approximately 18 police officers showed up with locksmiths (who changed the locks on his doors) and they led Skelly away in handcuffs in front of a large crowing crowd of supporters. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest breaking news on Skelly’s arrest, what the charges are and also how you can help this brave freedom fighter moving forward.
To support Adam’s case visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/adamson-bbq-legal-defence-fund?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
Sources:
https://twitter.com/meyer_lucas/status/1332012822012829699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1332012822012829699%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftorontosun.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolice-city-officials-locksmith-at-adamson-barbecue
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/police-city-officials-locksmith-at-adamson-barbecue
https://www.cp24.com/news/charges-laid-after-etobicoke-bbq-restaurant-openly-defies-lockdown-rules-for-second-straight-day-1.5203757
https://twitter.com/joe_warmington
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/people-can-be-fined-230-for-violating-b-c-s-new-mask-mandate-1.5203312
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Gz4DAbLVfpq/