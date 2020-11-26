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BREAKING: ADAM SKELLY ARRESTED, ADAMSON BBQ HAS 50 COPS ON SITE, LAY 9 CHARGES, CHANGE LOCKS!!!
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488 views • November 26, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson Barbecue has been arrested after defying the lockdown orders that closed his business to in house dinning, approximately 18 police officers showed up with locksmiths (who changed the locks on his doors) and they led Skelly away in handcuffs in front of a large crowing crowd of supporters. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest breaking news on Skelly’s arrest, what the charges are and also how you can help this brave freedom fighter moving forward.

To support Adam’s case visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/adamson-bbq-legal-defence-fund?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://twitter.com/meyer_lucas/status/1332012822012829699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1332012822012829699%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftorontosun.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolice-city-officials-locksmith-at-adamson-barbecue

https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/police-city-officials-locksmith-at-adamson-barbecue

https://www.cp24.com/news/charges-laid-after-etobicoke-bbq-restaurant-openly-defies-lockdown-rules-for-second-straight-day-1.5203757

https://twitter.com/joe_warmington

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/people-can-be-fined-230-for-violating-b-c-s-new-mask-mandate-1.5203312

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Gz4DAbLVfpq/
Keywords
masksmall businesslockdowncovid-19social distancingpress for truthpressfortruthadamson bbqadam skelly arrested
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