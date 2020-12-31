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And You Have The Nerve To Cry
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57 views • December 31, 2020
For 4 years now we have been fighting the Deep State and gathering evidence and building a case against those who would try to overthrow this government ... this country ... and it's Constitution. They thought they won and are just realizing that it's over for them and many will be charged with treason ... and they have the nerve to cry about it ...
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