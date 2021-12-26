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How Much Does Your Pharmacist Really Want You To Know About The 'Jab'
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132 views • December 26, 2021
This pharmacist finds himself in a tight spot and not being able to give an honest answer.
Video source: We The People -
SITUATION UPDATE 12/25/21
You can reach their content here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between We The People and The Kokoda Kid channel.
Video source: We The People -
SITUATION UPDATE 12/25/21
You can reach their content here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-300035
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between We The People and The Kokoda Kid channel.
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