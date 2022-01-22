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News Report 6:Millions in Tests +DARPA/White House Plans Pt to Endless Pandemics, Hybridizing Humans
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174 views • January 22, 2022
News report, analysis, and commentary on multiple DOD testing contracts with Defense contractors now set up to work with Health and Human Services to produce antigen tests for COVID detection well into 2025, DARPA and White House plans to extend the pandemic-preparedness agenda with mRNA vaccines for multiple viruses, while reshaping life as we know it into a constant round of tests, contact tracing, fear of breathing, social distancing forever and vaccines forever--while nanotechnology in masks, swabs, and vaccines point to the transhumanist hybridizing agenda ongoing and intended to continue: moves to destroy humanity which every human being will have to stand up to reject.
Most importantly, children are being tortured with the nasal swab tests, masks, open windows at school, and vaccines; parents will need to stand up for their children and speak up to halt this child abuse and torture.
All articles posted at everydayconcerned.net, links below.
LINKS FOR MORE
Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both;
https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/01/10/millions-in-covid-19-test-contracts-pandemic-plans-signal-escalating-build-up-of-testing-vaccine-pandemic-industry-in-treasonous-darpa-wef-hybridizing-humans-agenda-reject-the-tests-vaccines-bo/
From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines;
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/07/from-pandemic-to-permanence-how-dod-and-dhhs-are-maneuvring-to-instal-future-pandemic-controls-while-painfully-testing-vaccinating-all-us-school-children-for-covid-despite-pcr-testing-failure-and/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Most importantly, children are being tortured with the nasal swab tests, masks, open windows at school, and vaccines; parents will need to stand up for their children and speak up to halt this child abuse and torture.
All articles posted at everydayconcerned.net, links below.
LINKS FOR MORE
Millions in COVID-19 Test Contracts & Pandemic Plans Signal Escalating Build-Up of Testing, Vaccine, Pandemic Industry in Treasonous DARPA/WEF Hybridizing Humans Agenda: Reject The Tests & Vaccines Both;
https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/01/10/millions-in-covid-19-test-contracts-pandemic-plans-signal-escalating-build-up-of-testing-vaccine-pandemic-industry-in-treasonous-darpa-wef-hybridizing-humans-agenda-reject-the-tests-vaccines-bo/
From Pandemic to Permanence: How DOD and DHHS are Maneuvring to Instal Future Pandemic Controls while Painfully Testing & Vaccinating All US School Children for COVID, Despite PCR-Testing Failure and Deaths & Disability Caused by the Experimental Gene-Based Vaccines;
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/07/from-pandemic-to-permanence-how-dod-and-dhhs-are-maneuvring-to-instal-future-pandemic-controls-while-painfully-testing-vaccinating-all-us-school-children-for-covid-despite-pcr-testing-failure-and/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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