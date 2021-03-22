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Seeking God's Guidance
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22 views • March 22, 2021
As we change seasons it’s always wise to especially seek the guidance of Yahweh to bring us fresh insight and strategy for the months ahead. We can do this by taking time to fast, pray, seek, get into the scriptures and receive what the Holy Spirit is revealing in this hour. This study outlines keys to receiving guidance and gives advice found in scripture that is applicable for the timing we are in today!
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