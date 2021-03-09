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Save The Children - Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell
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239 views • March 09, 2021
Save The Children - Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell were working on the Film Save The Children. Tragically, it seems both committed suicide because they were depressed musicians with nothing to live for. Nothing except the Truth about the kids and that may have cost them their lives. - "Kirsten kicked that one open as well, finding Cornell on the bathroom floor with "blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around (his) neck." An MGM medic, Dawn Jones, was on the scene by 12:56 a.m., untied the band from around Cornell's neck and began CPR on the singer, who was not breathing, according to the report." Chester Bennington took his life on the Anniversary of his friend, Chris Cornell's death, also by hanging.
www.themoreuknow.net
www.themoreuknow.net
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