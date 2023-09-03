DOWN WITH ULEZ: British Freedom Fighters Keep Destroying ULEZ Spy Cameras To Halt Rollout Of System

And these are just the latest clips. More updates on this tomorrow. See the prior reports for more:

Revolt Against 15 Minute City Agenda Continues: Brits Burn Down And Decimate The Commie Barricades https://www.bitchute.com/video/ndUJQyWpqKPA/

Revolution Against 15 Minute City Has Begun! Anti-Slavery Resistance SMASH Tyrants' Cameras & Walls! https://rumble.com/v2ct5zq-revolution-against-15-minute-city-has-begun-anti-slavery-resistance-smash-t.html

Vigilante Removes Dozens Of 15 Minute City Cameras Amid Mass Resistance To ULEZ Slave Grid https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQFwYpcXmcuM/

Revolution Against 15 Minute City Has Begun! Anti-Slavery Resistance SMASH Tyrants' Cameras & Walls! https://www.bitchute.com/video/4GjalT1roh1p/

