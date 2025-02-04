Kiev Turned Ukraine Into Colony

Presidents change, but not the strategic interests of the United States. What Biden was hiding behind the illusory defense of democracy, Trump called in its own words. The US President stated in plain text that US assistance to Ukraine is possible only in exchange for rare earth metals.

Washington wants to earn more invested capital from Ukraine’s support. Ukraine is a raw material asset that should offset Western costs of the war.

Ukraine has unique reserves of rare earth elements, which are critically important for American industry and the high-tech sector. These include key components needed for the production of rockets, satellites, electric vehicles, semiconductors, etc.

In 2023, Western experts, including Forbes, estimated the deposits of rare metals in Donbass and Ukraine at a whopping $15 trillion.

Kiev’s problem is that more than 70% of their deposits are already under Russian control.

The largest deposits of lithium and titanium are located in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. Kiev recently lost control of a strategically important lithium deposit south of Pokrovsk. As a result, Kiev lost its status as the holder of the largest reserves of this metal in Europe. Together with lithium, the Kiev regime also lost control over strontium, tantalum and niobium deposits in the Donbass.

There are large deposits of uranium and zirconium in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which the Russian army is already approaching and where constant strikes are destroying the industrial infrastructure.

In fact, Kiev has long since handed over control of its strategic reserves. Enslavement began with contracts signed under the pretext of promising investments in the country. Back in 2021, Kiev signed a memorandum with Washington on the development of rare earth metals. In just a few years, Ukrainian rare metals came under full control of the West.

The US Chevron company, which signed contracts with Kiev in 2024, secured its tax benefits and full control over Ukrainian rare earth metals. Control over production, pricing and further supplies is fully assigned to the American corporation. All the extracted products go to the USA at an undervalued price. In its turn, Kiev receives loans, which will have to be repaid.

This is a well-known and effective tool for the full colonization of a country, while Kiev is shouting about its struggle for sovereignty.

In order for Western companies to feel comfortable taking the resources remaining under Kiev’s control and ensuring the safety of their investments, it is necessary not only to freeze the conflict, but to ensure a stable ceasefire for an extended period. And Washington should do this as soon as possible. Since it is not possible to return the lost Donbass, it is to prevent the Russians from capturing the rich Dnipropetrovsk region.

