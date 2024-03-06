WELCOME TO THE GREEN DOOR CENTRE OF HEALING FOR HUMANITY! RUDOLF STEINER SCHOOL OF THEOSOPHY. THANKS TO OUR RECENTLY DECEASED ANCESTOR LORD JABOB ROTHSCHILD FOR DONATION TO THE RECOVERY OF HUMANITY

WELCOME TO THE GREEN DOOR CENTRE OF HEALING FOR HUMANITY! WADDLESDON MANOR UK! RUDOLF STEINER SCHOOL OF THEOSOPHY, RESEARCH HEARTFELT THANKS TO OUR RECENTLY DECEASED ANCESTOR LORD JABOB ROTHSCHILD & ALICE ROTHSCHILD FOR THEIR TIMELY DONATION TO THE RECOVERY & HEALING OF HUMANITY. FORGIVE THEM FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO. GREEN EMERALD DIAMOND HEALING TO US ALL. AND SO IT IS. LOVE IRELAND & PROFESSIONAL TRAINING, WORLD LEADING CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE @TEAMTARA