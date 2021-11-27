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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 11/26/21
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40 views • November 27, 2021
Are we finally seeing the benefits of GIA and if it is happing in Fiji, you may be next? Steffen Rowe reports on what is happening in the Solomon Islands, Orbit, ONS data status and are the unvaccinated now in danger?
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