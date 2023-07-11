NWO: William Cooper on the Illuminati and their twisted objectives

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The Vatican’s Illuminati is an extremely dangerous secret society consisting of elitist, filthy rich men and families. It was founded by Adam Weskaupt, a Jesuit and friend of the Vatican, satan’s home.





Along with other secret societies and the Vatican, which has been identified as the first beast of Revelation 13 and is also mentioned in Revelation 17, the Illuminati wants to create a new world order through its allegiance to satan. The United States – the second beast of Revelation 13 – will be made in the image of the beast (Vatican) e.g. a church state and will be very active in ushering a one world government. The recent passing of strict executive orders by Obama including the National Defense Authorization Act and the National Defense Preparedness Act are proof of that. Further, the numerous FEMA prisons and the presence of guillotines and coffins at these camps are indicative of the future role the United States as a police state through the enforcement of martial law.



The Illuminati has a very twisted 25 step agenda of controlling, manipulating and decreasing the world’s population and resources through subversive, satan-inspired means of triggered disasters, calamities and other fear-mongering tactics leading up to the creation of a one world government – including a one world religion, military, financial and economic system – with the Antichrist pope leading the charge.



The antichrist pope will be the devil incarnate who will enforce Sunday laws in contradiction to the 7th day Sabbath of the Most High and will promote a false sense of peace and security when sudden destruction will fall upon the human race, who by then, will have rejected the Most High.



The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) – rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one according to Revelation 14:9-11, King James Bible.





“[…] if any man worship the beast (Vatican) and his image (protestant churches) and receive his mark (Sunday) in his forehead (decision to accept Sunday as day of rest) or in his hand (not working on Sunday), the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb (Revelation 14:9-10).





Here are quotes from the Vatican or the first beast (nation) of Revelation 13) that points to Sunday as being its mark:





“Sunday is our MARK of our authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter the fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obeying the satan-inspired beasts of Revelation 13, including the Vatican and the United States and their one world government and false religious system.



Make the right choice: choose Christ, keep His commandments and you’ll have eternal life.



