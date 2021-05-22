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New York Rabbi Infecting Babies with STD's
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264 views • May 22, 2021
"The state must declare the child to be the most precious treasure of the people. As long as the government is perceived as working for the benefit of the children, the people will happily endure almost any curtailment of liberty and almost any deprivation."
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