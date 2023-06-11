https://gettr.com/post/p2jeo820329
Vivek Ramaswamy: China is Setting Up a Physical spy base in Cuba to Spy on the US
20230608 维韦克·拉马斯瓦米：中共正在建立一处实体“古巴间谍基地”用以监视美国
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.