© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CJ Hopkins on COVID Cult & New Normal Totalitarianism
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 09, 2021
The brief introduction is in German but the entire interview is in English.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Gunnar Kaiser YouTube channel. YouTube presently has this channel blocked from uploading public videos, but it is available privately here:
https://youtu.be/Yr8n9TUdfKc
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqU7kO7e9HQo6QpQ6l3Nk_A
and https://www.gunnarkaiser.de/blog
Original title: Der Corona-Kult - CJ Hopkins im Gespräch
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Gunnar Kaiser YouTube channel. YouTube presently has this channel blocked from uploading public videos, but it is available privately here:
https://youtu.be/Yr8n9TUdfKc
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqU7kO7e9HQo6QpQ6l3Nk_A
and https://www.gunnarkaiser.de/blog
Original title: Der Corona-Kult - CJ Hopkins im Gespräch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.