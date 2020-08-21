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Germ Theory & CV-|9 SCAMdemic | The TRUTH of all of this!
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77 views • August 21, 2020
Please understand that what we’re being told as “Real Death Numbers” are actually fraudulently, and created to keep everyone in fear. This way, the Illuminati via Governments of the world are able to continue their lockdowns. WAKE UP! CV-|9 ISN’T REAL! It’s a lie! LOOK AROUND!
BY Scarack Truther
BY Scarack Truther
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