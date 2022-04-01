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A Soldier of the 36th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who Surrendered. Said that the Azov regiment seized power in Mariupol and Shot Civilians. 040122
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101 views • April 01, 2022
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A soldier of the 36th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who surrendered, said that the Azov regiment seized power in Mariupol and shot not only civilians, but also other military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A soldier of the 36th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who surrendered, said that the Azov regiment seized power in Mariupol and shot not only civilians, but also other military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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