October 11, 2023 Paul Davis UnCancelled | Morning News Roundup
What is the ultimate cost of supporting Israel and why are we not allowed to question it? | 2 million Palestinians trapped without food, water, or power in Gaza as Israel strikes back | the Israel-Hamas war is following a similar and suspicious pattern we have seen for US involvement in major wars | Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise battle for House Speaker spot | Trump reportedly set to make pitch to run for Speaker of the House, and more!

paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup

