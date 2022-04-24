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Video Cast with Chris Sanford
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11 views • April 24, 2022
On this video cast, we will be interviewing Chris Sanford regarding his 12-year stint in Taiwan as a missionary. The show will address topics such as the complacency of missionaries in today’s Christian culture, demon possession, idolatry in the modern society of Taiwan, and of course, China as an antichristian scourge. These and more on this video cast.
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