History of DTaP vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"In 2014, unmarked mass graves belonging to Irish orphans were discovered. These graves belonged to a group of 2051 children on which an early and dangerous diphtheria vaccine was covertly tested on in the 1930s."
DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/