How to Use Painful Thoughts to Remember Your True Self

Key Lesson: Without our unconscious consent the past is powerless to punish us in the Now.

Additional Key Lesson: There is no better karma in any given moment than to make your first action to remember to remember your Self... because there's no "payment due" for self-destructive, or otherwise unkind actions that you're aware enough not to make!

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more information about the non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.