© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden the 'most profoundly confused world leader we've ever seen'
Follow
0
Share
Report
170 views • November 08, 2021
Sky News host Rita Panahi says US President Joe Biden is the “most profoundly confused world leader” in history after multiple gaffes at the Glasgow conference.
Ms Panahi said President Biden has suffered “confused moments and plummeting poll numbers” after just one year as president.
“One reason for his lack of popularity is the inflation crisis; it’s an issue that impacts every single American and deserves far greater coverage, but just don’t ask the president to articulate what is happening and why,” she said.
President Biden at a speech in Scotland about inflation he said the government needed to look at the “price of chicken and beef and other things” and if there was “a violation of antitrust laws” and struggled to get through sentences.
Ms Panahi said it is “perhaps safer” to have President Biden sleep through “major meetings” like COP26 – as the president was caught dozing twice at the summit.
https://t.me/bannedvid
Ms Panahi said President Biden has suffered “confused moments and plummeting poll numbers” after just one year as president.
“One reason for his lack of popularity is the inflation crisis; it’s an issue that impacts every single American and deserves far greater coverage, but just don’t ask the president to articulate what is happening and why,” she said.
President Biden at a speech in Scotland about inflation he said the government needed to look at the “price of chicken and beef and other things” and if there was “a violation of antitrust laws” and struggled to get through sentences.
Ms Panahi said it is “perhaps safer” to have President Biden sleep through “major meetings” like COP26 – as the president was caught dozing twice at the summit.
https://t.me/bannedvid
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.