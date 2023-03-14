At America’s Most Lawless Border (With Arizona Sheriff) 🇺🇸🇲🇽

Far from Phoenix in the south of Arizona is beautiful Cochise County. Here the mountains tie together two countries and the most lawless border area in the United States. Here's the place of high-speed chases and 13-year-olds making up to $3000 per migrant as they drive them up to Phoenix. A place of cat and mouse where the cartels are in control. Join me as we venture to another part of the US border to get a better understanding of what's currently happening at the ground level with the local Sheriff.

