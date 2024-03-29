Create New Account
Video - Hamas’ Military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - Attack with a Rocket-Propelled Grenade against a Residential Building Occupied by Israeli Troops near Nasir Hospital
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released video footage showing an attack with a rocket-propelled grenade against a residential building occupied by Israeli troops close to the Nasir Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to the group, several soldiers were killed in the attack, while others were wounded and evacuated in a helicopter.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

