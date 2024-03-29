Video - Hamas’ Military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - Attack with a Rocket-Propelled Grenade against a Residential Building Occupied by Israeli Troops near Nasir Hospital

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released video footage showing an attack with a rocket-propelled grenade against a residential building occupied by Israeli troops close to the Nasir Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to the group, several soldiers were killed in the attack, while others were wounded and evacuated in a helicopter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.