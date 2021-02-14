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Dr Vernon Coleman: Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals
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1035 views • February 14, 2021
In an emotional video, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why doctors and nurses giving the covid-19 vaccine will be tried as war criminals.
Never before have I seen him break down in front of the camera.
Claims that a genocide is taking place, that doctors and nurses injecting the experimental ‘vakks1ne’ could face charges of war crimes, enumerates some of the reported harm as so far.
source
httpsbrandnewtube.comwatchdoctors-and-nurses-giving-the-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-tried-as-war-criminals_7tNEBnZogbdlEXu.html
Never before have I seen him break down in front of the camera.
Claims that a genocide is taking place, that doctors and nurses injecting the experimental ‘vakks1ne’ could face charges of war crimes, enumerates some of the reported harm as so far.
source
httpsbrandnewtube.comwatchdoctors-and-nurses-giving-the-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-tried-as-war-criminals_7tNEBnZogbdlEXu.html
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