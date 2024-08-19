© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American with Russian citizenship, who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, carries out combat missions with servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces as part of a motorized rifle unit of the Center group of forces.
A former American citizen, now a Russian serviceman with the call sign "Boston", serves as a reconnaissance drone operator in a UAV platoon.
"Boston" served 10 years in the US Air Force, several years in the Massachusetts National Guard and two years as a city councilor. After delving into international politics, he decided to visit Russia and after some time decided to join the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces and sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Will is now a reconnaissance drone operator. The team has accepted him and trusts him with the most difficult combat missions.