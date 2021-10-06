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THIS IS WHY I DON'T GET THE FLU
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240 views • October 06, 2021
Got two minutes? Then let me tell you about some GOOD programming!!
In this video I speak about some great programming that my mother instilled in me as a child… and why that means I never get the flu.
As much as you hear me speak about deconstructing negative programming, its important to remember that you can program positive thoughts and patterns that SERVE you!!
Watch this video to find out how to de-condition yourself, so you can replace the thoughts with ones that serve you! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIQ2FH4wiec&;t=2s
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
In this video I speak about some great programming that my mother instilled in me as a child… and why that means I never get the flu.
As much as you hear me speak about deconstructing negative programming, its important to remember that you can program positive thoughts and patterns that SERVE you!!
Watch this video to find out how to de-condition yourself, so you can replace the thoughts with ones that serve you! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIQ2FH4wiec&;t=2s
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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