Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (11)

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Credits to HAgraves
Christ warned us, as a signed of the end times, that Christians will be hated in Matthew 5:11; Matthew 10:22 and Matthew 24:9 for their faith in Christ.
Every year Open Doors' World Watch List ranks the 50 countries where Christians endure the most extreme persecution. In 2026 Open Doors found 315-million Christians worldwide facing very high or extreme persecution for their faith. That means 1 in 7 Christians are suffering persecution around the world. My new video reveals Open Doors' 2026 rankings for Christian persecution.
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