(20.) VAMPIRES WITH JIMMY PAINE & JAMES RINK OF SUPER SOLDIER TALK PART 1

September 26, 2023 - James Rink & Jimmy Paine





On this episode of "A Glitch in the Matrix," Jessica discusses real-life Vampires with Jimmy Paine and James Rink of Super Soldier Talk.





James Rink is a super soldier, meditation practitioner, researcher, author, and video producer. Through his Super Soldier Talk YouTube series he has helped awaken humanity to the secret activities of the covert government. Uncovering topics such brainwashing, trauma, milabs (which stands for military abductions), and covert harassment; all of which he has had to endure his entire life as a product of Project Surrogate and Ultra MK Milab Super Soldier experimentation. His book Lone Wolf chronicles these projects. He spends his time perfecting the “Neo Meditation Device” which is a chi energizer that helps users relax during meditation so that they can integrate themselves.





Super Soldier Agent Jimmy Paine, aka Dallas was in the secret space program from 1959 to 1996. During this time, he was a shuttle craft pilot for the Tall White warriors at Area 51 and participated in time travel missions with the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. He also recalls working for the Weyland Corporation where he encountered a xenomorph at LV426 which the movie aliens were based off. He was stationed on Mars, Titan, the Moon.





On Mars, he has seen the broken statue of a giant face of a humanoid on a mission in 1974 along with Duncan O’finoian. He remembers seeing Tommy Knockers in a cave on Mars which are muscular type of Tall Greys. On the moon of Titan, he was stationed at a massive underground base. He was tasked with fighting a monster they called IT. IT looked like Junior, the Montauk monster, a type of Bigfoot that would gain strength by attacking it.





He was on a secret mission from Vandenberg Air Force, the Lunar Apollo 20 mission with William Rutledge where they discovered an oriental looking humanoid named EB Mona Lisa. Jimmy claims the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube is real.





Follow James -

https://supersoldiertalk.com/

/ @supersoldiertalk





Follow Jessica -

https://thecryptidhuntress.com

/ thecryptidhuntress

/ thecryptidhuntress

/ thecryptidhuntress

/ thecryptidhuntress

/ warwomangoods

/ thecryptidhuntress_live

https://www.etsy.com/shop/WarWomanGoods





(*** Note from this channel operator Richard Bruce***) This is a mirror upload from the Super Soldier Talk channel hosted by James Rink on Rumble. In March of 2025 the originals of these Jimmy Paine movies were removed from YouTube for reasons unknown. Jimmy Paine emailed me (Richard Bruce) with links to his movies on Rumble, indicating that he wanted me to upload them to YouTube. You can see the originals in full resolution at the Super Soldier Talk channel on Rumble.