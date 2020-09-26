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9/25/20 #14thAm: Res 718, Rank V_ting, We Are The 99.99% #Pray4Ron
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107 views • September 26, 2020
You Are Free TV
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9/25: We Pray for Ron Paul, We fight the DS C_up, We fight the Fake Fasc_st worldwide Medical Tyr_nny and roll out of domestic health surveillance...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
We pray for Ron Paul:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Rand Paul will Refer Hunter B_den for DOJ Criminal Investigation:
https://saraacarter.com/sen-rand-paul...
Senate passes Resolution 718:
https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news...
Laurene Powell Jobs' Atlantic article now being used as in Lincoln Project ads:
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati...
President Trump's incredible speech announcing "Platinum Plan" to promote Black Americans Economic Success in Atlanta, GA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOruC...
Rank Voting the new S_ros funded push to get Dems/Radicals elected:
https://time.com/5718941/ranked-choic...
Please watch Colonel Black calling out the Co_p: (Please sub to Sarah Westall)
Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JimxW...
Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JimxW...
PLEASE WATCH: President Trump Liberty Truth to the 75th UN Assembly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajkml...
James Bradley, running against Ted Lieu in CA fights Big Med/Phrma abusing vets and poor in testing v a x and drugs:
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-re...
Want to help Vets in need right now, Code Of Vets!
https://www.codeofvets.com/
Red Pill Expo 2020 October 10/11!
https://redpillexpo.org/
Please attend CSPOA event in Lynchburg, take the course and be part of supporting Sheriff training across America to protect our Liberties!
https://cspoa.org/
AG George, US VI, Demands release of Epstein Flight Logs:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
C I A federal Lab announced:
https://www.c4isrnet.com/it-networks/...
Trump to participate in Catholic Prayer Breakfast, AG Barr honored:
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2...
Do we need to be concerned about Jesuit SCOTUS influence?
https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclu...
https://spectator.org/whos-afraid-of-...
https://spirituallysmart.com/bush.html
Interesting...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPDq5...
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.1K subscribers
9/25: We Pray for Ron Paul, We fight the DS C_up, We fight the Fake Fasc_st worldwide Medical Tyr_nny and roll out of domestic health surveillance...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
We pray for Ron Paul:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Rand Paul will Refer Hunter B_den for DOJ Criminal Investigation:
https://saraacarter.com/sen-rand-paul...
Senate passes Resolution 718:
https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news...
Laurene Powell Jobs' Atlantic article now being used as in Lincoln Project ads:
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati...
President Trump's incredible speech announcing "Platinum Plan" to promote Black Americans Economic Success in Atlanta, GA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOruC...
Rank Voting the new S_ros funded push to get Dems/Radicals elected:
https://time.com/5718941/ranked-choic...
Please watch Colonel Black calling out the Co_p: (Please sub to Sarah Westall)
Part 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JimxW...
Part 2:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JimxW...
PLEASE WATCH: President Trump Liberty Truth to the 75th UN Assembly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajkml...
James Bradley, running against Ted Lieu in CA fights Big Med/Phrma abusing vets and poor in testing v a x and drugs:
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-re...
Want to help Vets in need right now, Code Of Vets!
https://www.codeofvets.com/
Red Pill Expo 2020 October 10/11!
https://redpillexpo.org/
Please attend CSPOA event in Lynchburg, take the course and be part of supporting Sheriff training across America to protect our Liberties!
https://cspoa.org/
AG George, US VI, Demands release of Epstein Flight Logs:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
C I A federal Lab announced:
https://www.c4isrnet.com/it-networks/...
Trump to participate in Catholic Prayer Breakfast, AG Barr honored:
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2...
Do we need to be concerned about Jesuit SCOTUS influence?
https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclu...
https://spectator.org/whos-afraid-of-...
https://spirituallysmart.com/bush.html
Interesting...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPDq5...
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Podesta plays Biden in COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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