TruPlay is a High-Quality Gaming Experience Loaded With Biblical Truths - Brent Dusing

Only a third of American children today believe in God. Anxiety, suicide, and depression are at all-time highs among teens and tweens, primarily because of the horrible content they are being exposed to online. This is a problem that Brent Dusing is passionate about addressing, and as a solution, he developed TruPlay. TruPlay is an innovative gaming suite that provides kids with a clean, high-quality gaming experience loaded with plenty of fun and Biblical lessons. Kids are spending over 50 hours a week on video games, so why not give them something to play that provides various uplifting moral lessons to help them develop a Godly character? TruPlay is a safe, Christian alternative to today’s gory and godless video game market.
TAKEAWAYS
There are no ads or murky chat rooms included with a TruPlay subscription - it’s safe and clean
If you’re concerned about toxic media being fed to your kids, support a Biblical-based gaming platform - TruPlay - and subscribe today
Less than half of Americans go to church - the lowest level of church attendance since the 1940s
TruPlay currently reaches more than seven million gamers
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
TruPlay Mission Video: https://bit.ly/3PYMfSB
They Sold Their Souls Download: https://bit.ly/3rCLUb4
🔗 CONNECT WITH TRUPLAY
Website: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/truplaygames
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truplaygames/
X: https://twitter.com/TruPlayGames
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruPlay-Games
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Legacy Precious Metals: https://bit.ly/LegacyGoldCCM
TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.