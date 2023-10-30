TruPlay is a High-Quality Gaming Experience Loaded With Biblical Truths - Brent Dusing



Only a third of American children today believe in God. Anxiety, suicide, and depression are at all-time highs among teens and tweens, primarily because of the horrible content they are being exposed to online. This is a problem that Brent Dusing is passionate about addressing, and as a solution, he developed TruPlay. TruPlay is an innovative gaming suite that provides kids with a clean, high-quality gaming experience loaded with plenty of fun and Biblical lessons. Kids are spending over 50 hours a week on video games, so why not give them something to play that provides various uplifting moral lessons to help them develop a Godly character? TruPlay is a safe, Christian alternative to today’s gory and godless video game market.







TAKEAWAYS





There are no ads or murky chat rooms included with a TruPlay subscription - it’s safe and clean





If you’re concerned about toxic media being fed to your kids, support a Biblical-based gaming platform - TruPlay - and subscribe today





Less than half of Americans go to church - the lowest level of church attendance since the 1940s





TruPlay currently reaches more than seven million gamers







