The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank opened the prelude to a global financial crisis. USDC, USDT and Black Rock are the next to fall.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2bapb5f0d2

2023.03.13 The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank opened the prelude to a global financial crisis. Looking into history, many Americans starved to death during the Great Depression after World War I. USDC, USDT and Black Rock are the next to fall. The serious impact of any one of those can be compared to WWI and WWII combined. The economic crisis has arrived, and we must face it soberly.

SVB的倒塌拉开了世界金融危机的序曲，纵观历史一战后的经济大萧条美国饿殍遍野。接下来是USDC,USDT, Black Rock的倒塌，哪一个都是一战二战的总和。经济危机已经到来，大家要清醒面对。


Keywords
