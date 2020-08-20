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Dr Louis de Benito Destroys Mainstream COVID Narrative on Live Spanish News Program
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24 views • August 20, 2020
mirrored from Ivor Cummins https://youtu.be/SwlkumcRf6w
I don't know what to say about this mainstream Spanish news item, I'm kinda speechless.
This front-line, clearly expert Spanish doctor reveals the reality around the truly massive media madness going on at the moment.
He explains the actual reality, and the interviewer is thrown into confusion...!
Then a studio journalist is brought in to sort him out - but our doc is solid as a rock - and leaves the henchman for dead!
UNREAL.
(subtitled)
I don't know what to say about this mainstream Spanish news item, I'm kinda speechless.
This front-line, clearly expert Spanish doctor reveals the reality around the truly massive media madness going on at the moment.
He explains the actual reality, and the interviewer is thrown into confusion...!
Then a studio journalist is brought in to sort him out - but our doc is solid as a rock - and leaves the henchman for dead!
UNREAL.
(subtitled)
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