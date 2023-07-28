Create New Account
Ukrainian BMP Column Destroyed on the Zaporozhye Front - 3 Detonated by Mines - 1 Torn Apart by a Direct Hit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Another Ukrainian BMP column destroyed on the Zaporozhye Front

The leading 'Bradley' initially takes a hit on its reactive armor but continues to move forward.

However, all three vehicles are subsequently detonated one after another by mines, with one completely torn apart by a direct hit.

