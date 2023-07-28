Ukrainian BMP Column Destroyed on the Zaporozhye Front - 3 Detonated by Mines - 1 Torn Apart by a Direct Hit

Another Ukrainian BMP column destroyed on the Zaporozhye Front
The leading 'Bradley' initially takes a hit on its reactive armor but continues to move forward.
However, all three vehicles are subsequently detonated one after another by mines, with one completely torn apart by a direct hit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.