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Impeachment: How to remove a sitting U.S. president from office
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4 views • October 03, 2019
Trump impeachment? Since Democrats won control of the House following the 2018 midterms, speculation surrounding potential motions of impeachment have been swirling around Washington. But what does it take to impeach a sitting president?
Only two U.S. presidents - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - have ever been impeached, but neither were forced to leave The White House. That's because the Senate never convicted them. So what would it take to convict the most powerful man in the world?
Only two U.S. presidents - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton - have ever been impeached, but neither were forced to leave The White House. That's because the Senate never convicted them. So what would it take to convict the most powerful man in the world?
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