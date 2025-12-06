BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Magnesium: The overlooked mineral for better sleep, mood regulation and good health
Groovy Bee
Groovy BeeCheckmark Icon
166 followers
35 views • 2 days ago

To help meet your body’s daily magnesium needs, the Groovy Bee Store is proud to bring back Groovy Bee Magnesium Glycinate Powder, one of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium on the market. This magnesium supplement has been carefully chelated with the amino acid glycine for optimal absorption.

Each two-gram serving of our lab-verified powder supplement delivers a whopping 500 mg of pure magnesium to support your overall well-being, as well as to help maintain optimal muscle performance, relaxation and overall health.

Groovy Bee Magnesium Glycinate Powder contains no gluten or GMOs and is BSE (Bovine spongiform encephalopathy) and TSE (Transmissible spongiform encephalopathy)-free.

It is also vegan and extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

Groovy Bee Magnesium Glycinate Powder is gentle on the stomach. This is important because certain forms of magnesium, such as magnesium citrate, may cause unwanted side effects in some people, such as loose stool or upset stomach.

According to a review from the American Journal of Therapeutics, magnesium glycinate is one of the gentlest magnesium supplements. Magnesium glycinate is safe to consume within the recommended dosage, making it the ideal magnesium supplement, even for those with sensitive stomachs.

Shop at GroovyBee.com

powdermagnesium glycinatehealth supportgroovy beebetter sleepoverlooked mineralmood regulation
