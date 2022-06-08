X22 REPORT Ep. 2793b - [DS] Attempting To Establish New Narrative, [Riots], Countermeasures In Place

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[DS] Attempting To Establish New Narrative, [Riots], Countermeasures In Place
The [DS] is deploying all assets, they are on the defensive, they know that if they do not stop Trump it is over for them, they are pushing everything they have and if they can't stop him, which they won't they are pushing the new narratives and this is riots. Countermeasures are in place, optics are good and timing is everything. Everything the [DS] is doing will backfire on them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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