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The vaccine will cause massive autoimmune disease!
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134 views • September 06, 2021
It will be like HIV on steroids. There will be a tipping point that the body will undergo before mass autoimmune destruction within the body takes place. There will be a trigger which will begin this process of utter destruction. Of course, the experts not censored by the mainstream media will act as if they were dumbfounded by what has happened. It will be a disgusting acting display of ignorance and naivety. Fortunately, millions will die as “heroes”.
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