Michael Jackson's Moonwalker (1990, Arcade)

Michael Jackson's Moonwalker is a beatemup game developed and published by Sega. According to the credits, the game was designed by Michael Jackson. It was only released in the arcades and is not identical to other games of the same name.



The game is played from an isometric perspective, and you control Michael. You have a blue energy punch which can be charged by holding down fire. There is a limited number of smart bombs consisting of Michael doing a dance routine. It destroys all regular enemies on screen. In each level, you need to rescue all trapped children. If you free a child, he/she often gives you either a health restore or another samt bomb. If you meet a monkey, you transform into the Michael robot from the film Moonwalker. As a robot, Michael can shoot lasers, and his charged attack fires rockets.