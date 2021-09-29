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049 Final Persecution -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 49
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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In episode 49 we see how the commandment-keeping people of God are receiving prominence in the news, just as it was prophesied. We also discuss what the Roman Church has to say about this group of "fundamentalists" who do not wish to return to her fold.

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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY EPISODE 49

https://www.adventist.org/articles/ec...

https://www.adventist.org/articles/ho...

https://www.ministrymagazine.org/arch...

https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-a-n...

https://www.catholic.com/tract/sevent...

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/15/us...

https://catholicherald.co.uk/heretic-...

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/...

https://www.pastemagazine.com/politic...

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-1...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...

https://www.smh.com.au/national/dedic...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xinjian...

https://nypost.com/2021/01/15/aoc-pro...

https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-order...

https://www.newsweek.com/over-16000-c...


Fox News YouTube Channel - Tulsi Gabbard: Proposed domestic terrorism laws 'directly undermine' freedom
https://youtu.be/Z1lq8A_J2Nw

The veteran journalist suggested Republicans be 'deprogrammed' because of their support for Trump
https://www.foxnews.com/media/jeopard...

CBN News YouTube Channel - Persecution for U.S. Christians Could Come Quicker Than You Think
https://youtu.be/s6i6s2Mdu3o

QUOTES:

Fundamentals of Christian Education, p. 289.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 546.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Spalding and Magan Collection, p. 1.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 231.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Early Writings, p. 235.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Early Writings, p. 237.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Early Writings, p. 250.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Early Writings, p. 42.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

THE SANCTUARY: Early Writings, p. 250.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Early Writings, p. 254.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

LECTURES:

Bookends - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/UED_-2Yoykw

1844 & The Final Onslaught / Total Onslaught - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dqcz...

1844 in Type and Antitype / Total Transformation - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/6f3Ks55OlzE

Conflict & Triumph – Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithheartkindnessend timebelieveheaven hellcovidtendernesshealth wealthfeel freeparidiceevolution sciencelove truth
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