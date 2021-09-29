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049 Final Persecution -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 49
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37 views • September 29, 2021
In episode 49 we see how the commandment-keeping people of God are receiving prominence in the news, just as it was prophesied. We also discuss what the Roman Church has to say about this group of "fundamentalists" who do not wish to return to her fold.
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY EPISODE 49
https://www.adventist.org/articles/ec...
https://www.adventist.org/articles/ho...
https://www.ministrymagazine.org/arch...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-a-n...
https://www.catholic.com/tract/sevent...
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/15/us...
https://catholicherald.co.uk/heretic-...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/...
https://www.pastemagazine.com/politic...
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-1...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.smh.com.au/national/dedic...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xinjian...
https://nypost.com/2021/01/15/aoc-pro...
https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-order...
https://www.newsweek.com/over-16000-c...
Fox News YouTube Channel - Tulsi Gabbard: Proposed domestic terrorism laws 'directly undermine' freedom
https://youtu.be/Z1lq8A_J2Nw
The veteran journalist suggested Republicans be 'deprogrammed' because of their support for Trump
https://www.foxnews.com/media/jeopard...
CBN News YouTube Channel - Persecution for U.S. Christians Could Come Quicker Than You Think
https://youtu.be/s6i6s2Mdu3o
QUOTES:
Fundamentals of Christian Education, p. 289.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 546.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Spalding and Magan Collection, p. 1.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 231.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 235.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 237.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 250.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 42.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
THE SANCTUARY: Early Writings, p. 250.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 254.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
LECTURES:
Bookends - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/UED_-2Yoykw
1844 & The Final Onslaught / Total Onslaught - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dqcz...
1844 in Type and Antitype / Total Transformation - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/6f3Ks55OlzE
Conflict & Triumph – Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY EPISODE 49
https://www.adventist.org/articles/ec...
https://www.adventist.org/articles/ho...
https://www.ministrymagazine.org/arch...
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-a-n...
https://www.catholic.com/tract/sevent...
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/15/us...
https://catholicherald.co.uk/heretic-...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/...
https://www.pastemagazine.com/politic...
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-1...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.smh.com.au/national/dedic...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xinjian...
https://nypost.com/2021/01/15/aoc-pro...
https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-order...
https://www.newsweek.com/over-16000-c...
Fox News YouTube Channel - Tulsi Gabbard: Proposed domestic terrorism laws 'directly undermine' freedom
https://youtu.be/Z1lq8A_J2Nw
The veteran journalist suggested Republicans be 'deprogrammed' because of their support for Trump
https://www.foxnews.com/media/jeopard...
CBN News YouTube Channel - Persecution for U.S. Christians Could Come Quicker Than You Think
https://youtu.be/s6i6s2Mdu3o
QUOTES:
Fundamentals of Christian Education, p. 289.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 5, p. 546.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Spalding and Magan Collection, p. 1.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 231.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 235.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 237.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 250.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 42.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
THE SANCTUARY: Early Writings, p. 250.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Early Writings, p. 254.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
LECTURES:
Bookends - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/UED_-2Yoykw
1844 & The Final Onslaught / Total Onslaught - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dqcz...
1844 in Type and Antitype / Total Transformation - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/6f3Ks55OlzE
Conflict & Triumph – Walter Veith
https://adtv.watch/conflict-and-trium...
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