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Young People Believing Globalist Have Won, BIG APOLOGY, Believers Walking in Authority l Taking Ground Podcast 7
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121 views • July 26, 2021
LINKS FOR PODCAST 7
Dr. Stella Immanuel’s video: COVID-19 and Human 2.0 - https://www.brighteon.com/dcf25e7a-63ff-4745-aba3-2e343b3cc701
Dutch Sheets, Give Him 15 - July 14, 2021 (Living on A Mission) - Notes AND video (this is great for understanding your authority in Christ): https://www.givehim15.com/post/july-14-2021
Dutch Sheets, Give Him 15 - July 15, 2021 (The Showdown) - Notes and video (here’s another great video about standing our ground against the enemy): https://www.givehim15.com/post/july-15-2021
Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries, January 22, 2021 prophetic word (Word from the Lord Live January 22, 2021)- the enemy trying to push us into time of tribulation in Book of Revelation: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/search?updated-max=2021-01-26T05:54:00-08:00&;max-results=7
Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries, July 7, 2021 - this is a recent word from the Lord that give us more insight and direction of what we should be praying for and praying against right now in this hour: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/07/word-from-lord-july-7th-2021.html
Dr. Stella Immanuel’s video: COVID-19 and Human 2.0 - https://www.brighteon.com/dcf25e7a-63ff-4745-aba3-2e343b3cc701
Dutch Sheets, Give Him 15 - July 14, 2021 (Living on A Mission) - Notes AND video (this is great for understanding your authority in Christ): https://www.givehim15.com/post/july-14-2021
Dutch Sheets, Give Him 15 - July 15, 2021 (The Showdown) - Notes and video (here’s another great video about standing our ground against the enemy): https://www.givehim15.com/post/july-15-2021
Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries, January 22, 2021 prophetic word (Word from the Lord Live January 22, 2021)- the enemy trying to push us into time of tribulation in Book of Revelation: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/search?updated-max=2021-01-26T05:54:00-08:00&;max-results=7
Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries, July 7, 2021 - this is a recent word from the Lord that give us more insight and direction of what we should be praying for and praying against right now in this hour: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/07/word-from-lord-july-7th-2021.html
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