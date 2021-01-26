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Young People Believing Globalist Have Won, BIG APOLOGY, Believers Walking in Authority l Taking Ground Podcast 7
Taking Ground
Taking Ground
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121 views • July 26, 2021
LINKS FOR PODCAST 7

Dr. Stella Immanuel’s video: COVID-19 and Human 2.0 - https://www.brighteon.com/dcf25e7a-63ff-4745-aba3-2e343b3cc701

Dutch Sheets, Give Him 15 - July 14, 2021 (Living on A Mission) - Notes AND video (this is great for understanding your authority in Christ): https://www.givehim15.com/post/july-14-2021

Dutch Sheets, Give Him 15 - July 15, 2021 (The Showdown) - Notes and video (here’s another great video about standing our ground against the enemy): https://www.givehim15.com/post/july-15-2021

Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries, January 22, 2021 prophetic word (Word from the Lord Live January 22, 2021)- the enemy trying to push us into time of tribulation in Book of Revelation: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/search?updated-max=2021-01-26T05:54:00-08:00&;max-results=7

Amanda Grace, Ark of Grace Ministries, July 7, 2021 - this is a recent word from the Lord that give us more insight and direction of what we should be praying for and praying against right now in this hour: https://amandagrace4him.blogspot.com/2021/07/word-from-lord-july-7th-2021.html
Keywords
mind controlglobalisttranshumanismtranshumanglobal elitetrans-humanismvaxxdr stella immanueldr christiane northruptrans-humancovid-19 jabamanda gracered sea momenthuman 2-0covid-19 injections
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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