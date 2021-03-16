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WaPo Lied About President Trump’s Call to Georgia Election Official
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621 views • March 16, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the trail of deceit by the Washington Post and its attempt to influence the election results and the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. With the release of the full call by the former President, the mainstream media’s manipulation of the story has been made apparent.
The team also looks as the trail of lies leads back to the heart of Georgia government, implicating Frances Watson, Brad Raffensperger, and Gov. Kemp.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/16/21)
The team also looks as the trail of lies leads back to the heart of Georgia government, implicating Frances Watson, Brad Raffensperger, and Gov. Kemp.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/16/21)
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