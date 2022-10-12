There is no flu, human cell towers and graphene oxide.

There is no flu just the natural response of the body to clean up the toxins, some of them coming from the 5G towers and regular towers. This video is one of the best ones with explanations for anyone to understand.





Evidentiary hearings are underway in a Washington, D.C., courtroom this week, to decide if a massive lawsuit against the cellphone industry will be allowed to go to trial.

Multiple families are suing most of the major wireless companies and their trade association, asking for hundreds of millions in damages, claiming cellphone use causes brain tumors.

Monique Solomon Martinazzi, a plaintiff whose husband Andy passed away at age 43, said he had a brain tumor which developed right where he used to hold his cellphone.





https://www.953mnc.com/2022/10/02/lawsuit-alleges-cell-phones-responsible-for-brain-tumors/





Lawmakers consider cell phone tower restrictions.





Concord, NH. Future legislation to address concerns with radiofrequency emissions from cellphone towers received the endorsement of a key House subcommittee on Monday.





23 of 25 firefighters there suffered from headaches, extreme fatigue and cognitive impairment.





"We may be facing a tsunami of neurological victims"





https://news.yahoo.com/lawmakers-consider-cell-phone-tower-081000673.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9sLmZhY2Vib29rLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAFIToUgOlaUr1m7_41n38x4bcGTKdI0rZdruIDWvNg8KGBdRiBURLaRZP7zjxZsd4uK0adeZc3Tb8TGS3PdTEflu2arTc4Ninrf9EOV7K4dIeKqO5G-s75bBjFGBjZykudXrD9Yqjn8vbZOUH9aDGXT6eTzfpLV9v2kdwB36qEfi