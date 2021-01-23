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Adrenochrome addiction and 900.000 children missing in America each year. part 2
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502 views • January 23, 2021
This is part 2 of one of the most difficult subjects of crimes against humanity by the Satanic elite`s, while many still believe in them as our trusted leaders. For us who understand reality, they are parasites.
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