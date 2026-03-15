CTP (20260317 S3EMarSpecial6) L.S.Kirkpatrick Life Value (+StPatricksDay) BTS/SP video

CTP (S3EMarSpecial6) Small Kindnesses, Big Ripples +StPatricksDay

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We dig into why your value is real even when you do not feel it, and how small choices can change a life in ways you may never see. We also talk about paying kindness forward through everyday habits, creative work, and the way we give grace to others and ourselves + St. Patrick's Day.

• Defining worth as the sum of your lived choices and experiences

• Separating self-improvement from self-rejection

• Practicing acts of random kindness and learning to accept kindness

• Seeing the ripple effect of a smile or a simple hello

• Building platforms for authors through podcasts and collaborative books

• Using giving-focused publishing to support nonprofits

• Choosing grace over snap judgment while still avoiding toxic behavior

• Starting self-reflection with the “man in the mirror” mindset

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