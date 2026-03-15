CTP (20260317 S3EMarSpecial6) L.S.Kirkpatrick Life Value (+StPatricksDay) BTS/SP video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EMarSpecial6) Small Kindnesses, Big Ripples +StPatricksDay
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We dig into why your value is real even when you do not feel it, and how small choices can change a life in ways you may never see. We also talk about paying kindness forward through everyday habits, creative work, and the way we give grace to others and ourselves + St. Patrick's Day.
• Defining worth as the sum of your lived choices and experiences
• Separating self-improvement from self-rejection
• Practicing acts of random kindness and learning to accept kindness
• Seeing the ripple effect of a smile or a simple hello
• Building platforms for authors through podcasts and collaborative books
• Using giving-focused publishing to support nonprofits
• Choosing grace over snap judgment while still avoiding toxic behavior
• Starting self-reflection with the “man in the mirror” mindset
https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE