Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Back at Sorrento Beach at night; overwhelm mounts. MVI_7325
42 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 2 months ago |
Shop nowDonate

Back YET again, seven days since our last visit, to the beach at night, my wife and I enjoyed another 2 plus hours listening to the gentle surf from our car, having a home-brought dinner, and both of us got to look over the wall at the surf. So much happened in the past seven days, including the death of my wife’s 92-year-old father, the death of Elizabeth II, and the ascension to the throne of Charles III.

Keywords
environmentlifeclimateculturebeachelizabeth iispring timepsychologyworld health organizationindian oceaninner worldcity lightssorrentohillarys boat harbourrottnest islandcharles iii

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket