Back at Sorrento Beach at night; overwhelm mounts. MVI_7325

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Back YET again, seven days since our last visit, to the beach at night, my wife and I enjoyed another 2 plus hours listening to the gentle surf from our car, having a home-brought dinner, and both of us got to look over the wall at the surf. So much happened in the past seven days, including the death of my wife’s 92-year-old father, the death of Elizabeth II, and the ascension to the throne of Charles III.